Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $74.38 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

