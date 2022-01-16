Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

