Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $155.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

