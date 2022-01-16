adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a one year low of $137.64 and a one year high of $199.44.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.