adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. adidas has a one year low of $137.64 and a one year high of $199.44.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
