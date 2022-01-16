AdaptHealth Corp. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

