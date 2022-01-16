Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

