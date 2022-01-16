Acumen Capital Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 in the last ninety days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

