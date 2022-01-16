Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 2,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

