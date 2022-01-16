Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $849,188.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00343367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

