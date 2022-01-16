Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post $195.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.75 million and the lowest is $195.10 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,063. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

