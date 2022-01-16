ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

