Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1,503.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.42% of Acadia Healthcare worth $138,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

