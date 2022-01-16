Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Update

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Ability has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About Ability
Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.