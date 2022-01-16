Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Update

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Ability has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

About Ability

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

