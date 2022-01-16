Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:AWP remained flat at $$6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.