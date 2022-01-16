Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AWP remained flat at $$6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

