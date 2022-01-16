AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 48,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,886,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 66.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

