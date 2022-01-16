AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Shares of ABDP stock opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £395.94 million and a P/E ratio of 133.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,762.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,868.68. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($20.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($33.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.