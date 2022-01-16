Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) versus Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Head to Head Contrast

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 289.94%. Given Altimmune’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -37.67% -34.57% Altimmune -2,431.80% -32.83% -30.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and Altimmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million 34.13 -$4.32 million ($13.37) -1.83 Altimmune $8.19 million 38.04 -$49.04 million ($1.96) -4.00

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altimmune beats Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

