$900.90 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $900.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $879.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $916.97 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.29. 634,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,585. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

