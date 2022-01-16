8PAY Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $214,074.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

