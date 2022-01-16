88mph (MPH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $284,184.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.16 or 0.00074432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $284,184.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 442,844 coins and its circulating supply is 424,040 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.