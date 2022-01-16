$800.51 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $800.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.50 million and the highest is $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

