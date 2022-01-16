$698.67 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $698.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $707.50 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 151,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,579. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

