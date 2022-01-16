$646.96 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce $646.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.46 million and the lowest is $644.46 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 2,495,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.