6,103 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

MCB stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

