$61.02 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $61.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $64.25 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $273.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 602,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

