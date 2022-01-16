$51.61 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $51.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.15 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $217.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.