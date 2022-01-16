4,969 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,111.77 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $785.00 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,258.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,322.80.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

