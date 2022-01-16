4,745 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

