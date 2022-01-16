$46.50 Million in Sales Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will report sales of $46.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In related news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

