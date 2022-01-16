3,696 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

