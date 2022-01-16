35,900 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Ferrari by 22.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 205.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $245.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.40. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

