34,136 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,136 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Yelp stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

