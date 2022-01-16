3,307 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

