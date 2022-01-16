$270.69 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce sales of $270.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.21 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

STRA stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 409,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

