$258.15 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $258.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.36 million to $261.64 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 145,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,716. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $907.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

