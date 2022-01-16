23,484 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.32% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $215.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.19. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

