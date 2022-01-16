$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to post $209.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NVEI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 540,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

