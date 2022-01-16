$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. 4,297,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

