$165.09 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $165.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $164.84 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $746.24 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.36. 1,159,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,134. Five9 has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,932. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

