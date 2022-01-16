$16.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $16.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $16.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $52.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.04. 3,727,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

