$144.64 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $144.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the highest is $144.90 million. Banner posted sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $590.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $66.33. 202,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,934. Banner has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.