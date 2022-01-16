$13.99 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $13.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $43.28 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $119.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,537 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

