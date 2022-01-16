1,127,673 Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.30% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 84.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

