$1.51 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.92. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,021,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,208. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

