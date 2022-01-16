$1.09 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 473.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 317,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

