-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,414. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

