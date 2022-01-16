-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.76). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.