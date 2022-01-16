$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $573.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

