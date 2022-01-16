$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.42. Post posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of POST opened at $117.80 on Friday. Post has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

