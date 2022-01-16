$0.33 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,770 shares of company stock worth $203,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 63,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $812.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

